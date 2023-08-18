TODAY: Mostly Sunny, Lower Humidity, Breezy. Hi 80. Winds: W 10-15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Breezy & Cool. Lo 60. Winds: W 5-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Sunny, Low Humidity. Hi 82.

SUNDAY: Sunny, Low Humidity. Hi 88.

A few downpours and rumbles of thunder rolled through Central PA last night ahead of a cold front. The showers are exiting early this morning and will give way to a breezy day ahead with lower humidity and mostly sunny skies. Highs today will be much cooler than we’re used to in August. In fact, many backyards may struggle to reach 80°. A stiff northwest breeze will add some refreshing fall vibes to the forecast today. Tonight will be mostly clear and cool with lows dipping into the upper 50s by early Saturday.

It doesn’t get much better than this for a weekend in mid-August. Expect sunny skies, comfortable weather, and lovely conditions for outdoor plans for both Saturday and Sunday. The heat builds back in by Sunday, but the humidity stays low. Next week, the 90s return to start the week with increasing humidity. After the small threat of rain today, the next week looks dry. We will continue to monitor that situation too in case any (more pronounced) drought concerns return.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara