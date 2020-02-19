Breezy today with the return of some sunshine

TODAY: Becoming Mostly Sunny, Breezy. Hi 45. Winds: NW 10-15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds. Lo 29.

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Hi 37.

Behind yesterday’s front, today will bring some sunshine along with breezy and cooler conditions. However, it won’t be THAT much cooler. Highs will still be in the mid-40s this afternoon. The breeze will add a little chill, however, as winds gusts over 20 mph. Tonight will bring clouds back to the region ahead of a storm that will affect the Mid-Atlantic region tomorrow. Overnight lows will dip into the 20s.

Colder air settles in on Thursday as highs remain stuck in the 30s. This upcoming cold shot of air will not be as cold as this past weekend, however as overnight lows are only projected to fall into the 20s. There will be some snowfall just to the south of Pennsylvania tomorrow, but the moisture stays well south of our region keeping us dry but cloudy for Thursday.

High pressure will build southward later tomorrow keeping us dry and quiet through the upcoming weekend. Highs by next weekend should be back in the lower 50s. The quiet, mild pattern continues right through mid-February! The next chance for rain returns early next week with some light showers but still no major storms in sight. Enjoy the quiet!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara