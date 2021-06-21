A decent shot to see some rain may come tomorrow as a cold front moves through. Steady rain appears likely across the region tomorrow morning and some showers could linger into the afternoon as the front drags its heels exiting. Dewpoints will lower tomorrow and it will be a much cooler day thanks to the showers. Highs will only be in the lower 70s tomorrow. Wednesday and Thursday look to bring more sunshine with highs again in the upper 70s to low 80s with low humidity. Wednesday looks like the “Pick Of The Week” as it should be a stunning late June day. It will be a pleasant middle part of the week before the heat and humidity ramp up again by next weekend.
Brett’s Pick Of The Week
What day this week will offer the best forecast?