Brett’s Pick Of The Week

This week will bring some much-needed relief to Central PA after the high humidity and constant threat of heavy rain last week. It won’t be quite as hot, dewpoints will be lower, and daily rain chances will be slim. Oh, what a difference. The nicest day this week should be Thursday, with lots of sunshine, really low humidity, and no threat for a pop-up storm. If you have outdoor plans, Thursday would be a winner to take advantage of them. Seasonable highs and low humidity haven’t been the normal this July, so get outside and enjoy!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara

