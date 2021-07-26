Brett’s Pick Of The Week

The week ahead will feature some hot weather, but it won’t be that humid. Today, a cold front will swing through Pennsylvania, and that front will usher in some drier air from Canada. The low humidity looks to stick around through much of the week with Thursday being the best chance for storms thanks to another front. Behind that front, it will be cooler and continued less humid. That will lead to my pick of the week, which is Friday. Expect a cooler day with highs in the mid-80s, plenty of sunshine, and low humidity. One more reason to look forward to Friday my friends!
-Meteorologist Brett Thackara