Brett’s Pick Of The Week

The sizzling heat lingers into the middle and end of the work week as a cold front slowly approaches from the west. With the approach of this front, storm chances will increase from Wednesday through Friday. While each day will feature scattered t-storms, no day will be a washout and we could actually use some rain again! After several days of heat indices near 100°, it looks like another shot of refreshing air will move in next weekend behind the cold front. By Sunday, it will feel much more comfortable and the daily threat for storms diminishes. If you like it hot, this week is for you…enjoy!
-Meteorologist Brett Thackara