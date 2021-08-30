Brett’s Pick Of The Week

While plenty of attention will be on Ida’s remnants this week, and rightfully so, behind the storm that could bring some flooding rains locally, the weather looks great. Thursday and Friday will see a big drop in humidity and much more comfortable temperatures. Friday will feature lows in the 50s, highs in the mid-70s, low humidity, and plenty of sunshine. It will be perfect football weather! That’s why I’m picking Friday as the pick of the week! One more reason Friday can’t get here soon enough!
-Meteorologist Brett Thackara