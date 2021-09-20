Brett’s Pick Of The Week

What an incredible weekend! Saturday was sunny and nice, albeit a bit warm and humid. Yesterday was sunny and more comfortable. It felt great! And today will kick off the new week on a similar note. High pressure will keep things sunny, dry, and comfortable with highs in the upper 70s. Tonight will bring increasing clouds thanks to an easterly flow of Atlantic air. Lows will fall into the 50s again, keeping things comfortable overnight. As the weather goes downhill tomorrow into Wednesday, with bouts of heavy rain expected Thursday, today will be the nicest day of the week! Enjoy it with the sunshine and comfortable temperatures.
-Meteorologist Brett Thackara