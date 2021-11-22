Brett’s Pick Of The Week

Much of Thanksgiving week will be dry and cool, which is good news for holiday travel. Wednesday looks like the nicest day of the week with lots of sunshine and temperatures just shy of 50°. The weather stays dry for Thanksgiving Day too with seasonable highs in the 50s. It will be the warmest day of the week. Light showers with the next cold front are then likely for Thursday night and Friday morning. Depending on the timing of the colder air pushing in with the front we may see some wet snowflakes mix in too. At this time though we expect any moisture (whether it be rain or snow) Thursday night and early Friday morning to be light. Behind this next front, temperatures cool down again for Thanksgiving weekend. Highs will be in the lower 40s with overnight lows around 30°. It will turn breezy for the weekend too, but no major storms are at play in the extended forecast.
-Meteorologist Brett Thackara