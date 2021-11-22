Brett’s Pick Of The Week

(WHTM) -- We're gearing up for the biggest shopping events of the year, Black Friday and Cyber Monday. But with shortages and price issues, this year will be like no other.

"Shoppers saw over two billion 'out of stock' messages in the month of October alone," Wirecutter Senior Deals Editor Nathan Burrow said. "What that means for shoppers this season is that you may see fewer deals, you may see higher prices on the deals that are present."