Brett’s Pick of the Week

It may seem odd to choose today as the pick of the week, but I’m basing it on one thing: the mild temperatures. Temperatures will reach the low 60s today ahead of a cold front. However, the warmth will be limited in duration as the front sweeps through during the afternoon, bringing some stray showers with it followed by colder and windy conditions for this evening and tonight. Winds could gust over 30 mph at times, so make sure those Christmas decorations are tied down. Tonight will bring partly cloudy skies and you’ll likely hear those gusty winds overnight too. Lows will drop all the way into the 20s. So — enjoy the mild temperatures today. The warm-up will be brief!
-Meteorologist Brett Thackara