Brett’s Pick Of The Week

After a brush with snow this morning for the southern tier, the middle part of the week looks dry and a bit milder with highs pushing into the mid-40s by Wednesday. That is my pick of the week! However, changes take place toward late-week as another cold shot of air moves through Thursday, potentially setting up for some snow Thursday night into Friday morning. The track of this expected storm will be crucial to precipitation type and amounts, with guidance suggesting a favorable track for at least some snow. The forecast will become clearer later this week as the storm starts to take shape. Stay tuned!
-Meteorologist Brett Thackara