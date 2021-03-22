Brett’s Pick Of The Week

After a stellar first weekend of Spring, today will continue with a carbon copy of yesterday. Expect another cool morning followed by a beautifully warm afternoon. Highs will hit the low 60s once again with a beautiful blue sky and little wind. Just an all-around perfect way to kick start another week! Last week, my pick of the week was Sunday. I think yesterday turned out pretty well! This week, it just so happens that my pick of the week is Monday and it should rival yesterday in terms of pure beauty. My advice: get outside today and take advantage!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara