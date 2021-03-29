Brett’s Pick Of The Week

After a chilly start tomorrow, 60s return for the afternoon with plentiful sunshine and a stiff southerly breeze. The next cold front will cross Wednesday, with rain spreading in by morning and continuing during the afternoon and even lasting into Wednesday night. Temperatures will drop quickly behind this front, offering much cooler air for the end of next week. Lows by Friday morning will drop into the 20s, so be vigilant if you’ve already started Spring planting. The chill isn’t over quiet yet! That being said, the weather turns quite nice for Easter weekend, including Sunday. Highs warm up nicely for Easter day, bouncing back into the upper 60s. That’s why Easter Sunday is my Pick Of The Week!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara