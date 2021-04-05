Brett’s Pick Of The Week

While showers will affect the region tonight, they will exit by Tuesday, but clouds could be stubborn early. Sunshine by tomorrow afternoon will help warm temperatures close to 70­°! Tomorrow could be the nicest day of the week! More unsettled weather is expected later into the week starting with a few light showers Tuesday night into early Wednesday. Another stalled system looks to affect our region for the upcoming weekend. Friday, Saturday, and Sunday will feature scattered, light showers as an upper-level low slowly trudges through the Central and Eastern U.S. Unfortunately, sunshine may be hard to come by next weekend. April showers bring May flowers, right? Let’s hope. But if you need to get some yard work done, tomorrow afternoon looks like a nice chance to do it.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara