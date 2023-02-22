TODAY: Brief Mix To Rain, 9am-3pm. Hi 41.

TONIGHT: Scattered Showers, Breezy. Lo 40. Winds: SE 10-15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly Sunny, Warm! Hi 72.

A cold front moved through yesterday bringing a round of showers and even a few thunderstorms. There were a few reports of hail in Juniata county too! With the unseasonably warm February, it’s no surprise that we are experiencing an early start to springtime storms.

The gusty winds from yesterday quieted down last night and that helped lead to a clear and colder night with temperatures dropping to near or just below freezing. A round of showers arrives after 9am this morning, however, some backyards may experience a brief period of sleet or freezing rain before warming above freezing. Some colder valleys or even some elevations may take a bit longer to warm, leading to some isolated icing. Watch temperatures and use caution early, but this system shouldn’t create too many issues. Temperatures will be in the mid-30s by late morning (plain rain in most areas by then) with afternoon temperatures only near 40°, so plan for a chilly and raw day. Another round of showers is expected tonight with near-steady temperatures.

Thursday will look and feel completely different. We may start off cloudy, but the sun will return tomorrow afternoon with highs warming near 70°! Our record high for Thursday is 75°. We probably won’t reach the record, but it’ll be close! It will then turn blustery and colder Thursday night and Friday behind the front. But mild air returns by Sunday with more showers early next week.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara