Bright but chilly again today

TODAY: Chilly & Breezy. Hi 40. Winds: NW 10-15 mph, Gusting To 25 mph.

TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds, A Few Flurries Late. Lo 30. Winds: W 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Morning Snow Showers. Hi 43. Winds: W 5-10 mph.

Aside from a few clouds this morning, today will be another sunny but chilly day. Highs will again only climb to around 40 this afternoon with a northwest breeze of 10-20 mph making it feel even colder. Clouds will increase again late tonight as an Alberta clipper (the first one!) grazes us from the north. Not a whole will fall from this, but some flurries and snow showers will move through late into the night and early Wednesday morning, mainly over areas north of the turnpike. Any light dusting would limited to mainly over the higher elevations.

Clouds will gradually begin to exit during the afternoon though it will remain cool with highs in the low 40s.

A moderating trend begins toward mid-week as a ridge of high pressure builds along the east coast. 50s will make a comeback for the weekend, with Friday looking like the pick of the next seven days. The next cold front will move through this weekend, bringing scattered rain showers with it but likely not until after sunset Saturday and into Saturday night. Cooler air moves in behind the front for early next week as highs return to seasonable levels. Overall, no big storms on the horizon for now.

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo