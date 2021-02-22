Burst of snow late this morning exits by 1pm

TODAY: Late AM Burst Of Snow Exits By 1p. Hi 39. Winds: SE to SW 10-15 mph. Quick 1-3″ expected.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Lo 33. Winds: W 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: A Stray Shower, Milder & Breezy. Hi 47. Winds: W 10-15 mph, Gusts to 25 mph.

A fast moving system will bring a burst of snow to our area late this morning. It won’t last long, but a quick 1-3″ is expected which may heavily impact travel between 9am and noon. The snow will arrive from west to east and become heavy as it crosses, bringing snowfall rates as high as 1-1.5″/hr and reducing visibility under a half mile at times. By 1p, most of the precipitation will exit east of Lancaster, and aside from a few light rain or sleet showers, the rest of the day is shaping up to be much calmer. In fact, temperatures will make a push toward 40 before the day closes out.

The focus for mid-week then turns to the temperature which will finally climb above normal for a change. On Tuesday, we’ll begin to tap into a westerly wind that will help boost temperatures well into the 40s. A stray shower (or flurry north) is possible but most of the day will dry and just breezy. The warm up continues into Wednesday with temperatures pushing into the 50s for the first time since January 2nd! A cold front will then cross Thursday, although with limited moisture we don’t expect any precipitation at this time.

Cooler air does return for Friday which could set the stage for another wintry mix or light snow event Saturday morning, although the strength of the this storm remains in question. Either way, temperatures should climb enough by the afternoon to switch us back over to plain rain. Drier conditions are expected to return Sunday. Overall, mild air will dominate the next seven days with only a few hiccups here and there.

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo