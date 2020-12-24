Busy Christmas Eve Forecast- Heavy Rain, High Wind Gusts, and a Big Temperature Shift

CHRISTMAS EVE: Steady Rain Develops Through the Day. Windy, 1-2″. Hi 60. Winds: SE 10-20 mph. Gusts to 40 mph.

TONIGHT: Periods of Heavy Rain Through Midnight-2AM. Very Windy, S to N 15-25 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph. Lo 30.

CHRISTMAS DAY: Early AM Snow Showers, Remaining Cloudy. Windy, NW 10-20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph. Hi 60.

Temperatures are starting near 40° today and we will only continue to see more mild weather build in from the south. Temperatures should rise to the 50s by late this morning and afternoon, but it will come with periods of steady rain. Clouds and rain are around all day today, however the heaviest rain holds off until later this evening.

Heavy rain and high wind gusts are likely as the front arrives late this evening and tonight. The most likely timeframe for the most impactful rain and winds will be between 8 PM and midnight. Wind gusts could be as strong as 50 mph!

Rain totals likely will climb above 1″, with the highest amounts approaching 2.5-3.0″. There are concerns for isolated flooding issues as the snow melting combined with heavy rain could pose issues for local creeks or ponding on roadways.

Windy and colder conditions hold for Christmas Day, and few snow showers are possible during the early morning hours. Not much sunshine is in store for Christmas Day and high temperatures will be in the low to mid-30s. Colder weather holds through the weekend with the coldest day being Saturday. Sunday begins sunny, but more clouds arrive in advance of the next clipper system meaning a few rain or snow showers are possibly by Monday.

Happy Holidays from the ABC27 Weather Team!

-Meteorologist Dan Tomaso