Calm today, wave train continues with wintry weather this weekend

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. Hi 28.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Lo 18.

SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Evening Light Snow & Sleet. Hi 28.

SUNDAY: Light AM Mix. Hi 36.

Today we are between waves of low pressure and although it will be mostly cloudy, it will be calm and dry on this Friday. Highs will be chilly, in the upper 20s this afternoon. It stays rather cloudy tonight with lows falling into the upper teens. Several more waves are on tap for the region this weekend and next week. Here’s the breakdown:

THE WEEKEND: The next system that looks to affect our region will arrive by tomorrow afternoon and continue overnight into early Sunday. This appears to start as some snow and then mix with sleet before racing away early on Sunday morning. Some guidance suggests this won’t bring much moisture to the region, limiting impact and snow totals. Temperatures will remain below freezing on Saturday and that could mean some slick spots Saturday evening and early Sunday, despite little moisture. Plan for light snow and sleet later tomorrow through early Sunday with little accumulation.

MONDAY: All of a sudden some guidance develops a weak wave to slide in for Monday bringing a light mix of snow and sleet to the region. This wave isn’t that impressive right now and seems more like a precursor to Tuesday’s storm which has more moisture. This is something we are tracking, and although it won’t bring much accumulation, it could make for some slick conditions at points during the day Monday.

TUESDAY: This is the storm that has most of our attention in the next week. It will be coming northward from the Gulf and has a lot of moisture to work with. The track seemingly favors more warm air moving in ahead of it. That means more sleet and rain than snow for our area, but being several days out, this could change of course. It is something we have our eye on, and no matter what, Tuesday looks messy and wet, and maybe even white. Stay tuned.

THURSDAY: Yet another coastal storm is showing up in the long-range guidance. This one does favor snow for now, but another mixed event is also possible. It’s way too early for details on this one, but it also appears to have plenty of moisture with it.

The wave train rolls on and we are here to break it down for you. After a trace of snow last February, this year continues to be active!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara