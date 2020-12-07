Calm weather this week with warmer temperatures on the way

TODAY: Partly Sunny, Chilly. Hi 39.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Lo 28.

TUESDAY: Chilly & Breezy. Hi 40.

A coastal low is moving across the Mid-Atlantic states this morning but will push east into the Atlantic before bringing any moisture to our area. Clouds early today should clear this afternoon with highs just shy of 40°. Expect a calm night on the way with lows in the upper 20s, which is normal for early December. Tomorrow follows with another chilly day despite some sunshine. It will also turn breezy too. A weak front will traverse the Northeast on Wednesday, but no big changes are in store other than more clouds arriving from the northwest. Once again, moisture looks limited to non-existent.

As we head toward mid-week, a pattern change will take shape as warmer air begins to advance northward. Temperatures should rebound into the 50s by Thursday and right through the first half of next weekend. A cold front will march through the Ohio Valley by then, spreading the next best chance for showers into our area by late Saturday. Sunday could start off damp before skies clear and conditions turn breezy again. No major storms are taking shape in the forecast at this time.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara