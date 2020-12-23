Calm weather today followed by a stormy Christmas Eve.

TODAY: Partly Sunny. Hi 43.

TONIGHT: Cloudy, Becoming Breezy. Lo 38. Winds: SE 5-10 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

CHRISTMAS EVE: Rainy & Windy, 1-2″. Hi 60. Winds: SE 10-20 mph. Gusts to 40 mph.

Use caution early today and watch for patchy areas of black ice as standing water from melting snow yesterday has frozen up again with temperatures in the 20s for many spots. Today looks to be a tranquil day with increasing clouds and seasonably mild temperatures in the 40s. Tonight will feature cloudy skies with a southerly breeze picking up. Lows will be in the upper 30s.

We continue to monitor a storm that will bring heavy rain and strong winds for Christmas Eve. Tomorrow will begin with drizzle and light showers developing by mid-morning. A steady and at times heavy rain will occur starting in the afternoon. As the center of low pressure approaches, the rain will become worse through the afternoon and evening. Highs tomorrow during the day will approach 60°! There will be a line (or two) of heavy rain with the cold front that will move west to east through the viewing area between roughly 7-11PM. With this line, wind gusts could exceed 50 mph. When all is said and done, 1-2″ of rain is expected to fall from this storm. While widespread flooding is not expected, the steady rain on top of healthy snowmelt may lead to ponding and isolated flooding of low-lying and poor drainage areas.

Behind the front, the rain will taper off after midnight as temperatures plunge below freezing by Christmas morning. Some post-frontal snow may briefly fall overnight but for most of the area, it will just be flurries or snow showers. Either way, it won’t be enough for a white Christmas, but it will be much colder and windy for Christmas Day with temperatures stuck in the lower 30s for most of the day. It will feel much colder though thanks to a stiff northwesterly wind.

While the weekend will be dry, it will be chilly with highs in the 30s to near 40°. Some milder air will briefly move in early next week with light rain showers possible Monday. Enjoy your holiday and stay dry tomorrow!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara