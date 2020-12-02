Calmer, cold tonight

THIS EVENING: Mostly Clear, Cool. Temperatures Falling Into The Upper 30s. Winds: W 5-10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Mostly Clear, Cold. Lo 30.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny, Pleasant! Hi 50.

High pressure is building into the commonwealth which will lead to mostly clear skies this evening. As winds go light, temperatures will tumble into upper 20s to near 30 degrees by early Thursday morning.

Thursday looks like the nicest day of the next seven with sunshine and highs in the lower 50s. By Friday afternoon, the next system will get its act together over the Mid-Atlantic, spreading some rain showers north into our area. Recent trends have been for a stronger and more consolidated low to organize along the coast, which means a more widespread rain event is likely late Friday into the day on Saturday. There remains uncertainty with regards to the exact track, but it appears the bulk of the rain locally will fall Friday night into Saturday morning, with little to no chance at mixing with snow at this point. By Saturday evening, the storm will race into New England possibly bringing a snowstorm to interior regions!

A chilly northwest flow will dominate next week, although it will remain mainly dry through Wednesday. Overnight lows will be in the low 30s and highs will only reach the low 40s. For the first time in a while, a seasonable but chilly long-term pattern will dominate through much of next week…and maybe beyond! Stay tuned! It’s beginning to feel a lot like winter!

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo