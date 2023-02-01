TODAY: Becoming Mostly Sunny. Hi 36.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Lo 23.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. Hi 42.

Our split flow jet stream is coming to fruition today as a storm scoots by to our south and delivers a few clouds and snow showers early this morning. High pressure to the north will push southward and keep the brunt of moisture away today. In fact, clouds should also be shoved southward leaving behind a mostly sunny afternoon for Central PA. It will be another chilly day with highs in the mid-30s. Tonight will be partly cloudy and cold with lows in the 20s. Groundhog Day looks pleasant with highs rebounding a bit into the lower 40s.

We’ve been talking about extremely cold air that is forecast to arrive this weekend. There is certainly a round of arctic air that will drop into New England on Friday and we will be on the southern flank of this airmass. Temperatures on Friday and Saturday will be in the 20s for highs with lows in the teens by Saturday morning. It will also be blustery, adding to the chill. This will be our coldest air so far this year, and quite possibly the coldest air we experience for the remainder of winter as the unseasonably mild pattern quickly returns next week.

We go from a high temperature of 29° on Saturday to a forecast high of 48° by Sunday afternoon. Warm air takes a firm grip for next week with several days warming into the 50s. No rain or snow until the middle of next week and with temperatures as warm as we expect, it appears rain showers are likely by Wednesday. Stay tuned!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara