Chilly air locked in place to start the week, drizzle on tap for Tuesday

TODAY: Sunny & Cool, Breezy. Hi 42. Winds: NW 10-15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds. Lo 30.

TUESDAY: Light Mix & Drizzle. Hi 42. Winds: SE 5-15 mph.

After highs around 60° on Sunday, cold air blasted into Central PA last night. As such, temperatures are starting in the 20s for many backyards this morning and the leftover breeze isn’t helping. It certainly feels like winter again to kick off the new week!

Today will start off sunny but clouds will increase by late afternoon and evening as we track a storm ejecting out of the Midwest. Highs will only be in the lower 40s today and this signifies a big change from the Spring-like weather last week. Dry air in place today will chew away at the moisture from the storm that’s moving in tonight and tomorrow. So while there will be some precipitation, it won’t amount to much. With temperatures at or below freezing Tuesday, the first part of this storm could result in a spotty wintry mix (freezing rain, sleet, or snow) before mainly just drizzle or light rain showers by the afternoon. Either way, little measurable precipitation is expected, but don’t be surprised if you see flakes or a few ice pellets early Tuesday morning. It is still winter after all! Highs will again be in the lower 40s tomorrow.

Wednesday will be a dry but mostly cloudy day as we await the next stronger system to lift north out of the Gulf. This storm is poised to bring us a steady rain for Thursday before slowly exiting early Friday. At the moment, next weekend looks pleasant with lots of sunshine and near average temperatures, although a warming trend does appear likely by Sunday.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara