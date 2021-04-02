Chilly and breezy again today, warming up for Easter

TODAY: Partly Cloudy, Breezy, Chilly. Hi 45. Winds: NW 10-15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear & Cold. Lo 28. Winds: NW 10-15 mph.

SATURDAY: AM Sun, PM Clouds. Hi 54.

EASTER SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny, Milder. Hi 65.

A cold start will lead to another chilly and breezy day ahead with highs in the mid 40s. Today will have a wintery feel again with a mix of clouds and sun this afternoon. Tonight will bring more cold temperatures. Lows will in the upper 20s again, so pull in those plants and hold off on the gardening! The weekend continues to look warmer, however.

Tomorrow will be more seasonable with highs in the mid 50s. The day will start with sunshine and feature some clouds for the second half. Easter Sunday continues to look sunny with highs in the 60s. Not a bad holiday weekend on tap! Next week will feature highs in the 60s with some more showers returning by the middle of the week. Enjoy the holiday…and the warmer temperatures!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara