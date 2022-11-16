TODAY: Clearing & Breezy. Hi 47. Winds: W 10-15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Breezy. Lo 32. Winds: W 5-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy, Breezy. Hi 44. Winds: W 10-15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

Yesterday we received reports of 1-3″ of snow in our Ridge and Valley region. Parts of Perry, Mifflin, Juniata, and northern Franklin Counties are reporting the highest amounts of 2-3″. It was just a taste of winter and with temperatures remaining above freezing for most locations, the snow was pretty and didn’t create too many issues. Granted, it was cold and sloppy yesterday, but if it snows, that’s the way to do it…with few disruptions.

This morning, drizzle and fog are setting up, making for some low visibility in spots. The rest of the day will feature clearing skies and chilly temperatures. It will be breezy not only today but also tomorrow and Friday as well. Some lake-effect rain and/or snow showers could develop Thursday, and then another shot of cold air will follow for Friday and the weekend. Highs this weekend will be stuck in the 30s! Overnight lows will drop below freezing and will likely be in the 20s for several nights in a row.

Overall, a colder but mainly dry outlook for the upcoming weekend and early next week. Good news for many travelers who will start planning for Thanksgiving holiday travel. No major storms are in play as of now. Stay tuned!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara