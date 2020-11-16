Chilly and breezy to kick off the week

TODAY: Sunny, Cool, & Breezy. Hi 51. Winds: W 10-15 mph. Gusts to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Becoming Partly Cloudy. Lo 36. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Sprinkles/Flurries, Breezy. Hi 49. Winds: W 10-15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

It was brief, but it certainly packed a punch! A strong line of showers pushed through last evening with some high wind gusts. Some gust reports did go over 50 mph! The rain was also intense for a short time until things dried out behind the burst. Temperatures remained in the 40s overnight and won’t warm up much today. Today will feature the return of sunshine though it will be cool and breezy with highs in the low 50s. Winds will gust to 30 mph at times behind yesterday’s front. Tonight will become partly cloudy ahead of a weak wave passing through tomorrow. Lows will be in the mid-30s.

We’ll see reinforcing shots of cool air through Wednesday. As a stronger disturbance rotates over the Great Lakes tomorrow, it is possible some backyards see sprinkles or even some flurries depending on the exact time of day. Highs both Tuesday and Wednesday will only be in the 40s, with overnight lows by Thursday morning in the mid-20s! It will stay breezy through Wednesday too. The November gales will blow and the chill is here…at least through mid-week. Temperatures do rebound rather quickly by next weekend with highs by Friday and Saturday back to the low 60s!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara