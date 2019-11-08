Chilly and breezy today, staying dry through the weekend

TODAY: Mostly Sunny, Breezy. Hi 40. Winds: NW 10-15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear & Very Cold! Near Record Cold. Lo 24.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy, Chilly. Hi 42.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy, Warmer. Hi 52.

Behind yesterday’s rainfall, today will bring the sunshine with one caveat: it will be much colder! Expect a mostly sunny day ahead with highs struggling to reach 40 degrees. It will be breezy at times too through the afternoon, adding to the chill. The winds calm down tonight and that will allow temperatures to tumble to near-record cold levels. Lows tonight will challenge the record of 23 degrees set in 1992.

The chill will stick around tomorrow. Saturday will be partly cloudy and brisk with highs in the lower 40s. A brief surge of milder air in the low 50s returns for Sunday and Monday before more cold air recharges for another round next week. The weekend should stay dry and fairly calm.

By early next week, additional cold air could easily drop our daytime highs for Tuesday and Wednesday into the 30s! During this time a disturbance from the west could meet with a southern storm system to produce a coastal storm. At this point, some rain and/or snow showers look possible by early Tuesday and then a bitterly cold air mass drops in for Wednesday through the end of the next week. Lows Wednesday and Thursday morning could flirt with the teens and break some record low numbers. We will continue to monitor and keep you posted. Have a great weekend!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara