Chilly and breezy tonight, still chilly for Election Day

THIS EVENING: Partly Cloudy, Cool & Breezy. Hi 46. Temperature Falling To 40 By 10p. Winds: W 10-20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Mostly Clear, Breezy. Lo 38. Winds: W 10-15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

ELECTION DAY: Partly Cloudy, Blustery. Hi 54. Winds: W 10-20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

Breezy conditions will continue this evening, but 40 mph+ gusts have ended. Another cold front will graze the Mid-state tonight, keeping winds up overnight and dropping temperatures into the 30s again by Tuesday morning. Election Day will be mostly sunny but still cool and on the breezy side with winds gusting as high as 30 mph. Highs will reach the low 50s. Get out and vote!

The middle and end of the week will feature lots of sunshine and the return of well above normal temperatures as a strong ridge of high pressure builds overhead. Highs will be in the 60s with lows in the 40s by Wednesday, and we’ll make a run at 70 next weekend. Not a drop of rain is in the forecast as far as the eye can see!

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo