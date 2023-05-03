TODAY: Occasional Showers, Breezy. Hi 54. Winds: W 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Stray Showers. Lo 42. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Stray Showers. Hi 60. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

In what feels like the movie “Groundhog Day”, an upper-level low will continue to plauge our region for yet another day. Sun will warm the air and destabilize the atmosphere to produce clouds and occasional showers (and even a rumble to thunder today). These showers cool the air and clouds begin to decrease and allow the sun to return briefly. This process happens over and over again as the upper low sits and spins and stalls. It’s this kind of setup that continues again today and Thursday. Daytime temperatures will also be 10 to 15° cooler than average with a chilly breeze at times too. It’s certainly not the best start to the month, especially considering that wet snowflakes are likely to mix in for western PA. The beginning of this week will feel more like March than May.

By tomorrow and Friday, most guidance starts pulling the upper-level low away from the region and lowering the shower chances. Temperatures start to nudge upward too, with highs in the 60s by the end of the week, and likely getting back into the 70s by the end of the weekend. Speaking of the weekend, this coming weekend should be much nicer than the last one with more sunshine and dry conditions.

A look ahead to next week shows a bounce back in temperatures with afternoons warming into the 70s and potentially 80s too. Some shower chances return by late Tuesday.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara