TODAY: Chilly & Breezy. Hi 42. Winds: W 10-15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Cold. Lo 28.

FRIDAY: Chilly & Breezy. Hi 42. Winds: W 5-15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

As Tuesday’s storm continues to pull away from the coast, chilly and breezy weather will set up shop over the region through the weekend. In general, we will not get full sun in the coming days with rounds of clouds and even some flurries possible through the end of the week. The breeze coming off the Lakes means business too. Look for average winds between 10 and 20 mph today and Friday with gusts up to 25 mph. This strong NW flow will yield intense lake effect snow bands along the Great Lakes for parts of Michigan, New York, and NW PA too. Several feet of snow are projected to fall around the city of Buffalo, New York. We will be mainly dry through the weekend, but the blustery conditions from the NW flow will certainly make things chilly and winter-like locally.

A reinforcing shot of cold air arrives by this weekend. While we stay quiet precipitation-wise, temperatures will be the lowest of the season so far. High temperatures will be in the middle 30s and low temperatures in the 20s. As you might guess, the winds Saturday and Sunday will make things feel even colder.

There is some moderation of temperatures for Thanksgiving week, with highs getting back into the 50s later next week. While most of Thanksgiving week looks quiet, something appears to be brewing by the end of the week. Perhaps some snow or a wintry mix is on the table by next Friday/Saturday. It’s too early to know specifics, but we’ll monitor and keep you posted. That will be our next chance at any real precipitation. Otherwise, the next week looks quiet. Just breezy and cold!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara