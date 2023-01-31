TODAY: Mostly Cloudy, Chilly. Hi 37. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Stray Snow Showers. Lo 26.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy, Chilly. Hi 36.

Let’s hope you had a chance to get outside yesterday! What a day for late January! Temperatures soared into the low to mid-50s, making it yet another well-above-average January day. The cold front is actually crossing through this morning, producing some light rain showers and drizzle, making for a damp start. Temperatures are still mild ahead of it, with some backyards still in the mid-40s this morning. These temperatures will drop throughout the day as colder descends upon the area behind the cold front this afternoon.

Drier and colder air settles this afternoon, as temperatures will actually feel like winter. Perhaps the final day of January will actually feel like it should? Afternoon temperatures will be in the 30s with overnight lows in the 20s tonight. A fast-moving wave could bring us more snow showers late tonight into Wednesday morning but it won’t be much. The rest of the week looks dry. Keep in mind, a strong southern jet stream will take most storms/moisture south of the region for the rest of the week and into next too.

Models are honing in on a brief shot of Arctic air as we head toward the start of next weekend. Highs by Friday and Saturday will only be in the 20s with morning lows in the teens before temperatures bounce back by Sunday. Wind chills by Saturday morning will be below zero, but the cold air won’t stick around, as has been the case most of the winter thus far. Highs will be right back in the 40s by Sunday and could touch 50° again by Monday. We’ll keep you posted!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara