TODAY: Chilly & Windy, Stray Shower. Hi 52. Winds: NW 10-20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph.

TONIGHT: Decreasing Clouds, Cold! Lo 35. Winds: NW 10-15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny, Chilly & Windy. Hi 55. Winds: NW 10-15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

While a few clouds are already trying to re-enter the picture thanks to gusty winds from the northwest, skies have tried to clear last night behind yesterday’s light showers. As such, some sunshine is possible early today before more clouds takeover later today. Winds increase today too as colder air filters into Pennsylvania. Today will be the coldest this week with daytime temperatures only climbing near 50° and gusty winds making it feel even colder. It’s going to have a decidedly wintertime vibe so dress accordingly. Tonight will be cold too. Lows will be dropping into the mid-30s. A freeze watch has been posted for some counties. Gusty winds tonight should prevent frost and freeze issues.

Thursday and Friday will bring more sun, but still breezy and chilly as temperatures remain around 10-15 degrees cooler than average. There is some concern for frost/freeze issues Friday and Saturday mornings. At this time, we do not expect any widespread frost/freeze, but it will be close for some valley locations, especially Saturday morning. So be alert and take necessary precautions. The weekend will feature mainly dry and milder conditions. By Sunday, temperatures climb to more seasonable levels and some showers will arrive toward evening. Bundle up over the next few days – trust me – you’ll need to!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara