Chilly and windy today, warmer tomorrow but still breezy

TODAY: Partly Cloudy, Windy & Cold. Hi 50. Winds: W 10-20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear & Cold. Lo 35. Winds: W 5-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny, Still Breezy. Hi 65. Winds: W 5-15 mph.

Last night brought clearing skies and falling temperatures. That is leading to a very chilly morning with temperatures sitting around 32°. The winds are still breezy and that will help prevent widespread frost, but a freeze warning does remain in effect until 9am. Today’s winds will pick up again and could gust over 40 mph at times later today, which will make it feel more like the 30s and 40s! The actual air temperature will struggle to reach 50° today. While it will be partly cloudy, the winds and chill won’t make for a pleasant day!

Despite another chilly start (the mid-30s again!), highs rebound tomorrow back into the 60s with more sunshine. Temperatures do moderate slightly by the weekend, with our next best chance for rain coming Saturday evening into Sunday morning. At this point, the majority of the rain looks to occur overnight Saturday with about a half-inch expected. Conditions look to dry out and warm up as we head toward the beginning of next week. In fact, by next Wednesday, we could be looking at our first 80° day of the year!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara