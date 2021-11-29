Chilly start to the week, some snow showers tomorrow

TODAY: Partly Sunny, Breezy. Hi 40. Winds: NW 10-15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds. Lo 30.

TUESDAY: Snow Showers, Breezy. Hi 40. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.

This week will feature a series of clipper systems rolling through nearly every day. That doesn’t mean there will be a lot of moisture or any concerning weather, but it does mean the pattern is active! This morning we are kicking things off with a few mountain snow showers and a bit of a breeze. Get ready for a chilly and blustery Monday ahead. Most of the region will just see passing clouds today, but the breeze will keep the chill in the air for sure. Tonight will bring increasing clouds ahead of another clipper that will drop in for Tuesday. Tomorrow looks chilly and breezy again with off-and-on snow showers. No accumulation is expected. Wednesday will start to turn the corner with temperatures, getting into the mid-40s with partly sunny skies.

Milder air and rain chances return by Thursday as temperatures climb into the upper 50s and yet another clipper swings through. Another quick round of showers is possible late Thursday night as a front passes by to the north of Pennsylvania. Colder air should then return for next weekend with highs likely in the 40s. While the weekend looks dry, another rain event looks possible by next Monday. No major storms appear on the horizon, but these little clippers bring enough energy to keep us on our toes forecasting. We will continue to update the nuances with timing and precipitation throughout the week!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara