Chilly today despite some sunshine, still a bit damp for the holiday

TODAY: Mostly Sunny, Chilly. Hi 47.

TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds. Lo 40.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Showers After Sunset. Hi 54. Winds: S 5-15 mph.

Today remains chilly with plenty of sunshine and highs in the upper 40s. It will be less breezy though so we catch a break there. Tonight will feature increasing clouds ahead of a warm front that will cross the state tomorrow. Lows tonight will sit around 40°. As the clouds increase, so do the temperatures for the rest of the week. Tomorrow reaches a seasonable high of 54° before showers arrive after sunset. Thanksgiving Day will bring scattered, light showers (especially during the morning), however, there will be plenty of dry opportunities to get outdoors Thursday. Around 0.50″ of rain is expected between Wednesday evening and Thursday early afternoon. More sunshine is expected Friday with highs in the upper 50s.

As we look ahead to the weekend, we remain mild and generally quiet. We have been watching an amplified system from the Gulf of Mexico that should draw moisture into the area next Monday, so that is why we have rain in the forecast for the start of next week. We’ll keep an eye on this system for any changes but it could be a good soaker for Central PA. Stay tuned!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara