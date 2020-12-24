Chilly tonight but sunshine and seasonable temps return for Sunday

THIS EVENING: Partly Cloudy, Breezy. A Few Flurries Possible. Temperatures In The Mid 20s. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Mostly Clear, Chilly. Lo 22. Winds: NW 5 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny, Seasonable & Calmer. Hi 40. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

Chilly weather continues tonight as skies clear and winds go light. Most communities will wake up in the low 20s Sunday morning. Sunday will feature lots of sunshine especially early in the day which will help boost temperatures back closer to normal for the afternoon. Some high clouds will move in later in the day.

A weak cold front will cross Monday, bringing a stray shower or two during the morning before skies clear during the afternoon. Monday will be a mild day before colder air returns for Tuesday and Wednesday. Next week looks active again as we monitor a Gulf storm that could bring more widespread rain and even a few thunderstorms for New Years Eve and New Years Day. Southerly flow could briefly get us back to near 60 degrees as we usher in 2021!

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo