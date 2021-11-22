Chilly week ahead, but mainly quiet weather for Thanksgiving travel

TODAY: Clearing & Breezy. Hi 48. Winds: NW 10-15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear & Cold. Lo 29. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny, Breezy. Hi 41. Winds: NW 10-15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

A weak cold front brought some scattered light showers to the region last night. Rainfall amounts of 0.10-0.20″ fell for most areas, with some areas receiving even less. The front will move out this morning with gradual clearing throughout the day ahead. Northwest winds between 10-20 mph behind the departing front will keep daytime temperatures in the 40s and leave a consistent chill in place throughout the day. The winds do not weaken a lot until Wednesday, so tomorrow will continue the chill and be the coldest day of the week. Wednesday looks quiet for Thanksgiving travel and a bit warmer too.

Much of Thanksgiving week will be dry and cool, which is good news for holiday travel. The weather stays dry for Thanksgiving Day too with seasonable highs in the 50s. It will be the warmest day of the week. Light showers with the next cold front are then likely for Thursday night and Friday morning. Depending on the timing of the colder air pushing in with the front we may see some wet snowflakes mix in too. At this time though we expect any moisture (whether it be rain or snow) Thursday night and early Friday morning to be light. Behind this next front, temperatures cool down again for Thanksgiving weekend. Highs will be in the lower 40s with overnight lows around 30°. It will turn breezy for the weekend too, but no major storms are at play in the extended forecast.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara