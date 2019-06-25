Clearing, breezy, and humid today, potential heat wave on the way

TODAY: Clearing, Breezy, & Humid. Hi 88. Winds: W 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear & Pleasant. Lo 65.

WEDNESDAY: Hazy Sun, Humid. Hi 90.

Yesterday marked our first day of 90-degree day for 2019, but we have plenty more on the way this week! Get used to the heat and humidity because the pattern favors several warm and muggy days ahead.

After some early rainfall from overnight, expect clearing skies today with plenty of sunshine this afternoon. Highs should reach the upper 80s today and it will stay humid. It will likely stay dry today as well.

Expect a stretch of 90-degree heat starting Wednesday and lasting through Saturday. Storm chances will be very low during this stretch. We are watching for stray storms Saturday and again on Sunday as a front will move through over the weekend. This will bring some relief to the humidity to start next week, but the main forecast takeaway is that much of the week will likely be dry. So get to the swimming pool and enjoy the summertime heat!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara