Clearing late today, milder Wednesday & Thursday

TODAY: AM Showers, Clearing Late. Hi 69.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Cool, Patchy Fog. Lo 46.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny, Mild. Hi 72.

Drizzle and patchy fog will be common across Central PA as we start our Tuesday. There is a weak front coming in from the west that may bring additional showers during the morning hours. This line will mark the beginning of a wind shift to go from an east wind to a westerly breeze. This drier breeze will help push the moisture east and the Midstate will slowly clear out. Look for afternoon clearing west of Harrisburg, and more clearing eastward by the evening. Clouds will be stubborn today so the sun may not break through until late day. Highs could climb close to 70° depending on how much sunshine does in fact break through. Tonight will be mainly clear, cool, and there could be some patchy fog too. Lows will be in the 40s.

High pressure will deliver a pleasant mid-week with the return of sunshine and high temperatures in the low to mid-70s. A potent cold front will cross the area Friday and likely stall a bit along the east coast. This means a rainy Friday on tap and this system could deliver more of what the region still needs = rain! Things will turn gusty late Friday and Saturday as the front pushes away into the Atlantic. It will be noticeably cooler too with highs only reaching 60° on Friday thanks to the rain and highs in the 50s on Saturday! At this point, the weekend should be dry. We’ll keep you posted.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara