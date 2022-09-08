TODAY: AM Clouds, PM Sun, Stray Shower. Hi 81.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Patchy Fog. Lo 62.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny. Hi 82.

Clouds will start off this Thursday with clearing skies for the afternoon. A stray shower is still possible today, but most locations will stay dry with highs returning to seasonable normals in the lower 80s. Pleasant weather this afternoon will continue into Friday with lots of sunshine tomorrow and highs in the low 80s again. There could be some patchy fog early tomorrow morning.

The weekend starts off dry, but clouds will gradually increase from Saturday afternoon into Sunday. A slow-moving low-pressure system is forecast to bring a period of unsettled weather early next week. Although a few showers are possible Sunday, better chances for showers arrive Monday and Tuesday as the lows stalls out. There is still some uncertainty in the timing and amounts of rain for next week, so we will continue to update the forecast and monitor the guidance for trends. Stay tuned.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara