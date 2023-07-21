TODAY: Clearing Skies, Pleasant, & Breezy. Hi 85. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, More Comfy. Lo 64.

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny, Less Humid. Hi 85.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny, Less Humid. Hi 87.

A strong line of thunderstorms blew through the region as predicted last night. The line brought heavy rain, gusty winds, and lots of lightning. Several reports of wind damage came from these storms last night including tree limbs down on the Carlisle Pike and a tree into a roof in Highspire. Despite the damage reports, these storms did bring about a half-inch of beneficial rainfall to the area last night. A few showers are lingering this morning, but will soon be swept to the east too.

Skies begin to clear by later this morning and less humid air arrives just in time for the weekend. Saturday and Sunday look mostly sunny, pleasant, and comfortable for July. Spend some time outdoors and enjoy! Especially because a heat wave is looming by the middle of next week.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara