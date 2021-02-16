Clearing skies and breezy conditions on tap for Tuesday

TODAY: Partly Cloudy, Breezy. Hi 43. Winds: W 10-15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Colder. Lo 20. Winds: NW 10-15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Increasing Clouds. Hi 32. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.

Last night’s freezing rain caused some isolated spots to ice up, mainly north of Harrisburg. With marginal temperatures throughout the event, we never anticipated major issues and that’s exactly how this played out. Temperatures warmed overnight as projected and plain rain, heavy at times, helped melt most icing that occurred. This morning, most spots are at or above 32° and most locations are just starting out wet. Temperatures will continue to climb today with highs in the lower 40s this afternoon. Skies will clear and the breeze will pick up. All-in-all, it should be a more pleasant day ahead. Tonight will turn colder, with lows dipping into the upper teens to near 20°. Tomorrow will feature more sunshine before clouds increase late. Highs take a step back on Wednesday to near freezing.

Our next storm will move in during the pre-dawn hours of Thursday. This storm is going to start off as snow and continue through the day on Thursday. Several inches are possible before the snow changes over to sleet by Thursday afternoon and evening. The storm will wrap up by Friday morning with clearing skies and breezy conditions expected to wrap up the work week. We should be forming a more specific forecast for Thursday’s storm later today. At this point, plan for another wintry day with snow clean up looking more likely. The upcoming weekend should feature quiet weather with a warming trend for next week. Stay tuned later today for more details about Thursday.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara