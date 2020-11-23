Clearing skies and turning breezy today after early rain

TODAY: Rain Exits, Clearing & Breezy. Hi 50. Winds: NW 10-15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear. Lo 33.

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny, Cool. Hi 47.

A cold front barrelled across the Commonwealth last night and led to a brief line of steady, and even at times, heavy rainfall. On average, around 0.25″ of rain fell across the region last night and early today. Although you might wake up to damp conditions, it won’t last. The showers will race eastward by 7am and today will bring clearing skies and breezy conditions helping to dry things out. A mix of clouds and sun is expected for the remainder of the day. Northwest winds will gust as high as 30 mph, adding a chill to the air. High temperatures in the low 50s are likely this afternoon.

It does briefly turn chilly tomorrow (but sunny!) with highs in the 40s. However, we’re back to seasonably warm temps by Wednesday as we await the next storm system out of the west. This is expected to spread rain showers into the Midstate after sunset Wednesday, with showers lasting into Thanksgiving. Model trends continue to favor Thanksgiving morning as the most likely time for rain, but showers could linger into the afternoon hours depending on how long this next front takes to clear. At this point, bank on a dreary but mild Thanksgiving with highs near 60°. The weather turns nicer by next weekend.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara