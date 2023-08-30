TODAY: Clearing Skies, Breezy. Hi 81. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: High Clouds, Cooler & Comfy. Lo 58. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny, High Clouds. Hi 78. Winds: NNE 5-15 mph.

Yesterday brought a lot of cloud cover and at times mist and drizzle. Peeks of sun were around too which did bring temperatures close to 80°. It was also pretty humid. A line of showers and storms pushed through overnight, but mainly across northeastern Pennsylvania. Our area did not receive much rain, with many locations missing out completely as the line pushed through. Clouds could be stubborn to clear early today, but this afternoon should turn nicer as lower humidity and a more refreshing feel will drift in behind the cold front. The breeze picks up later too. The end of the week looks spectacular with lots of sunshine and low humidity just in time for September to kick off. Dry weather and sunshine should hold through Labor Day weekend!

Hurricane Franklin continues to sit in the Atlantic and isn’t expected to impact the U.S. coast at all (other than rough seas and some rip currents). That storm will stay east and continue its way into the North Atlantic through the end of the week. Idalia continues to gain strength in the warm Gulf waters off the Florida coast and is currently a Category 3 storm. Idalia is expected to continue to strengthen to Category 4 status right before it makes landfall. This is a dangerous hurricane and will have many impacts on the Florida coast and inland. The storm is then expected to veer eastward and off the Carolina coast by Thursday evening. It will not impact our area (except for high clouds early tomorrow), but we will continue to monitor its path.

One other item to note in the forecast: it looks hot starting on Labor Day onward. Sunday could bring the start of a prolonged heat wave for the region in early September. Several days of 90-degree heat are possible with higher humidity too. Summer looks to make one last stand as we enter the new month. Stay tuned!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara