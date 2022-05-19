TODAY: AM Clouds, PM Sun. Hi 82. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear. Lo 62.

FRIDAY: Warm & Humid, Stray Shower. Hi 88. Winds: S 5-15 mph.

Many locations picked up around 0.50″ of rain overnight, if not a bit more in some spots. The rain is exiting this morning as a warm front pushes through. While the clouds will be stubborn early, the sun will be out by this afternoon and make for a pleasant second half of this Thursday and a pleasant evening. Temperatures today will be on the warmer side, sneaking into the lower 80s. Tonight will be mainly clear with lows in the 60s.

The heat and humidity will be in full force this weekend! Friday will see temperatures climb into the upper 80s with a stray shower, while Saturday’s forecasted high of 94° is just 1° shy of tying the record high! Saturday looks to stay dry. An approaching front on Sunday brings a better chance for late-day t-storms with highs around 90° Sunday afternoon. This front will clear away the heat and humidity for next week with daytime highs returning to the 70s and overnight lows in the 50s.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara