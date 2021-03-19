Clearing skies today leads to a sunny and warmer weekend

TODAY: Clearing & Windy. Hi 45. Winds: N 10-20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear & Cold. Lo 27. Winds: N 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Sunny & Seasonable. Hi 56.

SUNDAY: Sunny & Warmer. Hi 60.

Total rainfall from yesterday ranged between 0.75-1.00″ across Central PA. It was the soaking rain that was needed after a very dry start to the month of March. Cooler air filtered in overnight as the winds picked up too. Today will start off with just a few clouds, but skies clear pretty quickly with sunshine on tap for this afternoon and this evening. Winds increase out of the northeast between 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph for this afternoon. Tonight will be clear and quite cold as good radiational cooling exists. That means clear skies, calmer winds, and cold temperatures. Lows will be in the 20s overnight.

The weekend will be chilly during the mornings, but the afternoon hours of Saturday and Sunday look spectacular with lots of sunshine. Spring starts Saturday with highs in the 50s and by Sunday afternoon highs will return to near 60°. Temperatures will be staying in the 60s through early next week. The warmth returns, spring beings, life is good my friends! Enjoy the weekend!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara