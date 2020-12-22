Clipper exits today, turning breezy, but milder

TODAY: AM Clouds, PM Sun, Breezy. Hi 43. Winds: NW 10-15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Colder. Lo 28.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Sunny. Hi 43.

An Alberta clipper spread some rain and mixed precipitation into Central PA last night. With largely above freezing temperatures at the onset, and not falling much overnight, travel disruptions aren’t expected. Roads this morning are just wet with temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. The rain and mixed precipitation won’t last long and there are some foggy spots again this morning too. Use caution when on the morning commute.

Today will start off mostly cloudy but a northwest breeze will help finally mix out the atmosphere and bring the return of sunshine by this afternoon. Temperatures will be a little milder as well with highs in the low 40s. Winds will be gusty at times later today. Warmer air will continue into Wednesday with calm weather expected.

Things change by Christmas Eve as a potent cold front bears down on Pennsylvania. Ahead of the cold front, clouds and drizzle will kick off Thursday. Then, steady rain will develop for Thursday afternoon and evening, some of which could be heavy. Highs on Christmas Eve day will be in the mid to upper 50s! Around midnight Christmas Eve night, sharply colder air will move in which could change any leftover rain showers over to snow showers, although accumulation is expected to be minimal. Temperatures will tumble down into the mid-20s by Christmas morning! One item of note: we anticipate around 1″ of rain on Thursday and Thursday night. While major flooding isn’t anticipated at this time, that amount of rain and the current snowpack could cause low lying trouble spots and blocked drainage areas to flood. We will be continuing to monitor and keep you posted on any flooding threat.

Christmas Day will be much colder and windy as temperatures struggle to get out of the 20s. A 10-20 mph northwest wind will drop wind chills into the teens for most of the day. A few snow showers will be around but again little to no accumulation expected. Next weekend will be chilly too with highs only in the 30s and overnight lows near 20°.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara