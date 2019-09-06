Close call with Dorian today, scattered clouds but staying dry this weekend

TODAY: Partly Sunny, Stray Showers East. Hi 75.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Lo 58.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Hi 78.

Dorian will continue its trek up the east coast today spreading clouds over Central PA, especially east of the Susquehanna River. Western counties could see some sun today. Highs will be in the 70s. Today will likely stay dry, but I still won’t rule out a passing shower over the eastern counties with a Category 1 hurricane sitting so close. For the most part though, rain is not a concern from Dorian and this evening should be pleasant enough for Friday Night Football. Tonight will be mostly cloudy and comfortably cool with lows dipping into the 50s.

The overall pattern shows dry conditions with seasonable afternoons for the weekend and early next week. We do expect a bump in warmth by next Wednesday and Thursday with a low chance for a rain shower. Otherwise, our weather remains calm while we watch any additional tropical formation in the Atlantic Ocean and the Gulf of Mexico. Enjoy the quiet stretch!

-Meteorologists Brett Thackara