TODAY: Cloudy Start, A Few AM Light Showers, Clearing & Warm PM. Hi 67. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear & Mild. Lo 50. Winds: Light.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny, Stray PM Shower/Storm. Hi 80. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

The weekend is starting off cloudy but most showers so far have stayed north of Harrisburg and have been pretty light. We’ll see a few additional showers develop (mainly for Harrisburg & points northeast) later this morning but any rain today is expected to be light and scattered. A warm front will lift through this afternoon which will usher in warmer and drier air. Expect gradual clearing with highs topping out in the upper 60s to near 70.

Tonight will be mostly clear and mild with lows around 50. Abundant sunshine Sunday combined with a light southerly flow will allow temperatures to soar near 80! Other than a pop up shower or two over the higher elevations, most places will stay dry. Get out and enjoy!

Monday will be a decent day with increasing clouds late and highs reaching the low to mid 70s. The next cold front approaches Monday night, bringing our next best chance for showers which will linger into at least the first half of the day Tuesday. Beyond Tuesday, our weather turns much cooler again as an upper level low parks itself over the northeast. Highs will struggle to get into the mid-50s for Wednesday and Thursday and overnight lows Thursday morning will dip into the mid-50s!

We start to turn a corner next Friday, but it will be a slow rebound to seasonable temperatures next weekend.

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo